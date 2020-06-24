Amenities

22643 128th Pl SE Available 05/04/19 Spacious Home in quiet neighborhood - **Available Early May**This home has 4 BR, 2.5 baths and all bedrooms have walk-in closets. Bamboo hardwoods on the main floor. Slab Counter-tops in kitchen, SS Appliances, LG front loading washer & dryer! Lots of space in the this home. The cozy backyard is completely fenced. Easy access to Hwy 167 and 405. Small dog with prior approval and additional deposit. Landscaping maintenance included. 12 month lease, First months rent and Security Deposit required, $3000 each. Credit Score of 675 or better, No Evictions or Judgements, Income 2.5 x or greater. Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4008802)