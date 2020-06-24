All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 22643 128th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
22643 128th Pl SE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

22643 128th Pl SE

22643 128th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

22643 128th Pl SE, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
22643 128th Pl SE Available 05/04/19 Spacious Home in quiet neighborhood - **Available Early May**This home has 4 BR, 2.5 baths and all bedrooms have walk-in closets. Bamboo hardwoods on the main floor. Slab Counter-tops in kitchen, SS Appliances, LG front loading washer & dryer! Lots of space in the this home. The cozy backyard is completely fenced. Easy access to Hwy 167 and 405. Small dog with prior approval and additional deposit. Landscaping maintenance included. 12 month lease, First months rent and Security Deposit required, $3000 each. Credit Score of 675 or better, No Evictions or Judgements, Income 2.5 x or greater. Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4008802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22643 128th Pl SE have any available units?
22643 128th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22643 128th Pl SE have?
Some of 22643 128th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22643 128th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
22643 128th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22643 128th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22643 128th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 22643 128th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 22643 128th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 22643 128th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22643 128th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22643 128th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 22643 128th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 22643 128th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 22643 128th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22643 128th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22643 128th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College