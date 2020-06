Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

100% remodeled, like new 2bd, 2 bath mfg home on land, Kent East Hill - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom mfg home on the East Hill of Kent. Large, fenced backyard, off street parking, great neighborhood. Non-dangerous pets OK with pet security deposit. Everyone 18 and older who will be living in the unit HAS to apply.



Deposit is $2,950.00, includes first rent. There is no security deposit.



