Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202

22226 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

22226 42nd Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032
Riverview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION - 1 bedroom 1 bath town home on the West Hill of Kent - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath town home in The Terrace @ Riverview. Enjoy a large living room with gas fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out to an over-sized deck. Kitchen looks back into the living area and adjoining dinning room. Lots of counter and cabinet space for storage and cooking. Main bath with garden tub. Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Laundry room with extra space for storage. 1 car garage attached. Two car limit. Water and sewer included in rental price. Close to I-5, hwys. 167 and 99, SeaTac Airport, schools, shopping, restaurants and parks.

Sorry no smoking and no pets. 1st full month's rent and deposit to move in.

WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1891863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 have any available units?
22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 have?
Some of 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
