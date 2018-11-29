22226 42nd Ave S, Unit 202

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

APPROVED APPLICATION - 1 bedroom 1 bath town home on the West Hill of Kent - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath town home in The Terrace @ Riverview. Enjoy a large living room with gas fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out to an over-sized deck. Kitchen looks back into the living area and adjoining dinning room. Lots of counter and cabinet space for storage and cooking. Main bath with garden tub. Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Laundry room with extra space for storage. 1 car garage attached. Two car limit. Water and sewer included in rental price. Close to I-5, hwys. 167 and 99, SeaTac Airport, schools, shopping, restaurants and parks.



Sorry no smoking and no pets. 1st full month's rent and deposit to move in.



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



