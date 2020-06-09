All apartments in Kent
22107 123rd Ave SE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

22107 123rd Ave SE

22107 123rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

22107 123rd Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
22107 123rd Ave SE Available 02/01/20 Kent Split level home - ****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****

3 bedrooms,2.5 bathroom
1440 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen
Fireplace in Living Room
Heat stove in Family room

Appliances included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer

Parking: 2 car garage

Amenities: Multi-level deck, backs to greenbelt, fenced backyard

About the neighborhood: Close to schools

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Soos Creek
Middle School: TBD
High School: Kentridge

$2095.00 Monthly Rent
$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622 cell
www.rentalrain.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2773421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22107 123rd Ave SE have any available units?
22107 123rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22107 123rd Ave SE have?
Some of 22107 123rd Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22107 123rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
22107 123rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22107 123rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22107 123rd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 22107 123rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 22107 123rd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 22107 123rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22107 123rd Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22107 123rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 22107 123rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 22107 123rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 22107 123rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22107 123rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22107 123rd Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

