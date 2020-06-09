Amenities
22107 123rd Ave SE Available 02/01/20 Kent Split level home - ****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****
3 bedrooms,2.5 bathroom
1440 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen
Fireplace in Living Room
Heat stove in Family room
Appliances included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer
Parking: 2 car garage
Amenities: Multi-level deck, backs to greenbelt, fenced backyard
About the neighborhood: Close to schools
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Soos Creek
Middle School: TBD
High School: Kentridge
$2095.00 Monthly Rent
$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
Renters Insurance required for all tenants
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622 cell
www.rentalrain.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2773421)