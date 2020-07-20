All apartments in Kent
22105 41st Pl S #203
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

22105 41st Pl S #203

22105 41st Place South · No Longer Available
Location

22105 41st Place South, Kent, WA 98032
Riverview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
22105 41st Pl S #203 Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom Condo at The Ridge at Riverview! - Enjoy life in this beautifully landscaped community with playground areas and trails. This 2 bedroom 1 bath open concept features hardwood floors, custom paint throughout, full size washer and dryer in a separate utility room. Master suite has a walk in closet. Enjoy cozy evenings in the living room with gas fireplace. Additional storage in the 1 car garage and visitor parking.

Minutes from Kent Station, the Showare Center, I-5 & HWY 167. Water, Sewer and landscaping are included. Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; A dog will be considered on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.

Terms are 1st Months Rent $1495 and Security Deposit $1500; A $40 application fee per adult to apply. Pet will be accepted on a Case by case basis with additional deposit, Sorry No Smoking.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Please contact Arjita Bansal with Windermere Property Management for a private showing at arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com or 425-443-3480. Please do not disturb the current tenant.

(RLNE4839680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22105 41st Pl S #203 have any available units?
22105 41st Pl S #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22105 41st Pl S #203 have?
Some of 22105 41st Pl S #203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22105 41st Pl S #203 currently offering any rent specials?
22105 41st Pl S #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22105 41st Pl S #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22105 41st Pl S #203 is pet friendly.
Does 22105 41st Pl S #203 offer parking?
Yes, 22105 41st Pl S #203 offers parking.
Does 22105 41st Pl S #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22105 41st Pl S #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22105 41st Pl S #203 have a pool?
No, 22105 41st Pl S #203 does not have a pool.
Does 22105 41st Pl S #203 have accessible units?
No, 22105 41st Pl S #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 22105 41st Pl S #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22105 41st Pl S #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
