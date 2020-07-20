Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets playground

22105 41st Pl S #203 Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom Condo at The Ridge at Riverview! - Enjoy life in this beautifully landscaped community with playground areas and trails. This 2 bedroom 1 bath open concept features hardwood floors, custom paint throughout, full size washer and dryer in a separate utility room. Master suite has a walk in closet. Enjoy cozy evenings in the living room with gas fireplace. Additional storage in the 1 car garage and visitor parking.



Minutes from Kent Station, the Showare Center, I-5 & HWY 167. Water, Sewer and landscaping are included. Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; A dog will be considered on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.



Terms are 1st Months Rent $1495 and Security Deposit $1500; A $40 application fee per adult to apply. Pet will be accepted on a Case by case basis with additional deposit, Sorry No Smoking.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



Please contact Arjita Bansal with Windermere Property Management for a private showing at arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com or 425-443-3480. Please do not disturb the current tenant.



(RLNE4839680)