All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 21409 52nd Way S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
21409 52nd Way S
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

21409 52nd Way S

21409 52nd Way South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

21409 52nd Way South, Kent, WA 98032

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! - www.mapleleafmgt.com

Welcome to your gorgeous new home. You are going to love living here. Fresh paint and new flooring, make this home look almost brand new. This nicely appointed kitchen is a cooks dream with stainless appliances. A gas fireplace will keep the chill at bay and make the winter a bit more enjoyable. A superior master ensuite with a walk-in closet and an additional closet, plenty of space for your things. A new washer and dryer, 2.5 baths. Attached garage, and lovely yard which will be easy to keep up. This home is in a great location with easy access to I-5, I-405 and Hwy 167. Great shopping options at Southcenter, Costco, WinCo Foods. A walking path along the Green River. 10 minutes to Des Moines and all that it has to offer including the marina, multiple beaches and parks.

Hurry! This gorgeous home will not stay on the market long, schedule your viewing appointment today!

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- We prefer a lease ending between April June 2021 with a $50 rent increase in the second year & option to lease extend at that time.
- $250.00 One-time Administrative Fee.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities/yard care
- Sorry, No Dogs
- One cat may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Cat
subject to screening at mapleleafmgt.petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

#KentPropertyManagent
#SingleFamilyHomeRental
#KentRental
#Kent
#PropertyManagement
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5309194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21409 52nd Way S have any available units?
21409 52nd Way S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 21409 52nd Way S have?
Some of 21409 52nd Way S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21409 52nd Way S currently offering any rent specials?
21409 52nd Way S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21409 52nd Way S pet-friendly?
Yes, 21409 52nd Way S is pet friendly.
Does 21409 52nd Way S offer parking?
Yes, 21409 52nd Way S offers parking.
Does 21409 52nd Way S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21409 52nd Way S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21409 52nd Way S have a pool?
No, 21409 52nd Way S does not have a pool.
Does 21409 52nd Way S have accessible units?
No, 21409 52nd Way S does not have accessible units.
Does 21409 52nd Way S have units with dishwashers?
No, 21409 52nd Way S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College