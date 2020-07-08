21409 52nd Way S

Amenities

Welcome to your gorgeous new home. You are going to love living here. Fresh paint and new flooring, make this home look almost brand new. This nicely appointed kitchen is a cooks dream with stainless appliances. A gas fireplace will keep the chill at bay and make the winter a bit more enjoyable. A superior master ensuite with a walk-in closet and an additional closet, plenty of space for your things. A new washer and dryer, 2.5 baths. Attached garage, and lovely yard which will be easy to keep up. This home is in a great location with easy access to I-5, I-405 and Hwy 167. Great shopping options at Southcenter, Costco, WinCo Foods. A walking path along the Green River. 10 minutes to Des Moines and all that it has to offer including the marina, multiple beaches and parks.



Hurry! This gorgeous home will not stay on the market long, schedule your viewing appointment today!



We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- We prefer a lease ending between April June 2021 with a $50 rent increase in the second year & option to lease extend at that time.

- $250.00 One-time Administrative Fee.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities/yard care

- Sorry, No Dogs

- One cat may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Cat

subject to screening at mapleleafmgt.petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



