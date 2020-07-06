20506 120th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

East hill Kent Rambler 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. - Welcome home, You'll fall in love with this home located on the east hill in a mature neighborhood! The Light and Bright rambler ready for move in now! The three-bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with new paint and newly added laminate floors thru out the home, the open living and dining room, spacious bonus room, kitchen is large and great counter space. Wood burning fireplaces in the living room and bonus room area. Enjoy the beautiful mature landscaped backyard with entertainment size deck/patio area. Nice sized shed in the fenced rear yard. Large two car garage with remotes and two parking spaces in the driveway. The location is just down the street from shopping, grocery store and schools. This is a must see property - please drove by the area, if you like the neighborhood please give us a call. Private showing call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty @ 206-841-8527 or Reilly @ 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



