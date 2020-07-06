All apartments in Kent
20506 120th Ave SE

Location

20506 120th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
East hill Kent Rambler 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. - Welcome home, You'll fall in love with this home located on the east hill in a mature neighborhood! The Light and Bright rambler ready for move in now! The three-bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with new paint and newly added laminate floors thru out the home, the open living and dining room, spacious bonus room, kitchen is large and great counter space. Wood burning fireplaces in the living room and bonus room area. Enjoy the beautiful mature landscaped backyard with entertainment size deck/patio area. Nice sized shed in the fenced rear yard. Large two car garage with remotes and two parking spaces in the driveway. The location is just down the street from shopping, grocery store and schools. This is a must see property - please drove by the area, if you like the neighborhood please give us a call. Private showing call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty @ 206-841-8527 or Reilly @ 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3624358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20506 120th Ave SE have any available units?
20506 120th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 20506 120th Ave SE have?
Some of 20506 120th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20506 120th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
20506 120th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20506 120th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20506 120th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 20506 120th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 20506 120th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 20506 120th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20506 120th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20506 120th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 20506 120th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 20506 120th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 20506 120th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 20506 120th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20506 120th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

