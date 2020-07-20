All apartments in Kent
Last updated May 17 2019 at 11:04 PM

Location

1808 Maple Lane, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This remodeled townhome in the Holly Glen Condo is available NOW! The upside down style unit has the bedrooms downstairs and living areas upstairs. The open concept feel from the kitchen to the living areas is perfect for entertaining! Chef style kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. Laminate flooring throughout the unit will make cleaning a breeze! Living room has a wood burning fireplace and access to a large patio with storage. The unit backs up to the Green River giving you a naturally relaxing atmosphere. Downstairs has the two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the laundry room. The master bedroom is large enough for all your furniture and two closets. The full bathroom has cabinets for lining and it's large enough to put an extra shelf inside. The full-size washer/dryer will help make this chore easier. This unit is pet-friendly for 1 dog under 25 lbs. with a $300 non-refundable pet fee with approval. Water/sewer/garbage/1 assigned parking spot/basic cable INCLUDED in the rent! $40 application fee per adult. $1625 a month with a $1000 Fully Refundable deposit. For more information on this unit or to schedule a viewing contact Maria Garcia at 253-852-8195 ext. 221 or email at mgarcia@bell-anderson.net.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Maple Lane have any available units?
1808 Maple Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Maple Lane have?
Some of 1808 Maple Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Maple Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Maple Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Maple Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Maple Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Maple Lane offers parking.
Does 1808 Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Maple Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Maple Lane have a pool?
No, 1808 Maple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 1808 Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Maple Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
