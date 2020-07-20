1808 Maple Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This remodeled townhome in the Holly Glen Condo is available NOW! The upside down style unit has the bedrooms downstairs and living areas upstairs. The open concept feel from the kitchen to the living areas is perfect for entertaining! Chef style kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. Laminate flooring throughout the unit will make cleaning a breeze! Living room has a wood burning fireplace and access to a large patio with storage. The unit backs up to the Green River giving you a naturally relaxing atmosphere. Downstairs has the two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the laundry room. The master bedroom is large enough for all your furniture and two closets. The full bathroom has cabinets for lining and it's large enough to put an extra shelf inside. The full-size washer/dryer will help make this chore easier. This unit is pet-friendly for 1 dog under 25 lbs. with a $300 non-refundable pet fee with approval. Water/sewer/garbage/1 assigned parking spot/basic cable INCLUDED in the rent! $40 application fee per adult. $1625 a month with a $1000 Fully Refundable deposit. For more information on this unit or to schedule a viewing contact Maria Garcia at 253-852-8195 ext. 221 or email at mgarcia@bell-anderson.net.

Contact us to schedule a showing.