All apartments in Kent
Kent, WA
1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3
1601 Maple Ln
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1601 Maple Ln, Kent, WA 98030
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE4650055)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have any available units?
1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kent, WA
.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kent Rent Report
.
Is 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 offer parking?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have a pool?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have accessible units?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not have units with air conditioning.
