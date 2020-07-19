All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3

1601 Maple Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1601 Maple Ln, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4650055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have any available units?
1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 offer parking?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have a pool?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have accessible units?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Maple Lane Unit #A3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd
Kent, WA 98030
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly Apartments
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College