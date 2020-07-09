All apartments in Kent
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

12604 SE 228th Ct

12604 Southeast 228th Court · No Longer Available
Location

12604 Southeast 228th Court, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Kent 2 Story with Basement - Pheasants Hollow Neighborhood

*Please do not disturb tenants

4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths
2880 square feet

Living Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
Family/Bonus Room
Office
Laundry Room

Amenities:
Hardwood floors in entry, kitchen and eating area
5 piece master bath
All bedrooms located on the upper level
Full bath downstairs and two upstairs
1/2 Bath on the entry level
Skylights
Woodstove in bonus room
Covered Patio
Deck
Fenced yard
3-car garage

Appliances included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Hookups in Laundry Room

About the neighborhood: Desirable Pheasants Hollow, close to schools, Sound Transit, Kent Station close by, Hwy 167 entry close by, Shopping

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Sunrise Elementary
Middle School: Meridian
High School: Kentwood

$2650.00 Monthly Rent
$2250.00 Security Deposit (Refundable)
$ 400.00 Cleaning Fee (Non Refundable)
$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet

Renters Insurance required for all tenants, breed restrictions apply on dogs, no cats allowed

Meridian Valley Property Management
253-630-0123 office
www.rentalrain.com
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622 Cell

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3456930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12604 SE 228th Ct have any available units?
12604 SE 228th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12604 SE 228th Ct have?
Some of 12604 SE 228th Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12604 SE 228th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12604 SE 228th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12604 SE 228th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12604 SE 228th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12604 SE 228th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12604 SE 228th Ct offers parking.
Does 12604 SE 228th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12604 SE 228th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12604 SE 228th Ct have a pool?
No, 12604 SE 228th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12604 SE 228th Ct have accessible units?
No, 12604 SE 228th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12604 SE 228th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12604 SE 228th Ct has units with dishwashers.

