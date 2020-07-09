12604 SE 228th Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Kent 2 Story with Basement - Pheasants Hollow Neighborhood



*Please do not disturb tenants



4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths

2880 square feet



Living Room

Dining Room

Kitchen

Family/Bonus Room

Office

Laundry Room



Amenities:

Hardwood floors in entry, kitchen and eating area

5 piece master bath

All bedrooms located on the upper level

Full bath downstairs and two upstairs

1/2 Bath on the entry level

Skylights

Woodstove in bonus room

Covered Patio

Deck

Fenced yard

3-car garage



Appliances included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Hookups in Laundry Room



About the neighborhood: Desirable Pheasants Hollow, close to schools, Sound Transit, Kent Station close by, Hwy 167 entry close by, Shopping



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own



Elementary: Sunrise Elementary

Middle School: Meridian

High School: Kentwood



$2650.00 Monthly Rent

$2250.00 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$ 400.00 Cleaning Fee (Non Refundable)

$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet



Renters Insurance required for all tenants, breed restrictions apply on dogs, no cats allowed



Meridian Valley Property Management

253-630-0123 office

www.rentalrain.com

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622 Cell



