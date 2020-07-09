12604 SE 228th Ct

Amenities
Kent 2 Story with Basement - Pheasants Hollow Neighborhood
*Please do not disturb tenants
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths
2880 square feet
Living Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
Family/Bonus Room
Office
Laundry Room
Amenities:
Hardwood floors in entry, kitchen and eating area
5 piece master bath
All bedrooms located on the upper level
Full bath downstairs and two upstairs
1/2 Bath on the entry level
Skylights
Woodstove in bonus room
Covered Patio
Deck
Fenced yard
3-car garage
Appliances included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Hookups in Laundry Room
About the neighborhood: Desirable Pheasants Hollow, close to schools, Sound Transit, Kent Station close by, Hwy 167 entry close by, Shopping
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Sunrise Elementary
Middle School: Meridian
High School: Kentwood
$2650.00 Monthly Rent
$2250.00 Security Deposit (Refundable)
$ 400.00 Cleaning Fee (Non Refundable)
$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet
Renters Insurance required for all tenants, breed restrictions apply on dogs, no cats allowed
Meridian Valley Property Management
253-630-0123 office
www.rentalrain.com
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622 Cell
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3456930)