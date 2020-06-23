12518 SE 236th Ct

Amenities
Book a showing and come see the beautiful upgrades in this single family home in Kent, Washington. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a half bathroom, tiled floor entry, extensive and premium-looking Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors on main level and upstairs in hallway and bedrooms. The lovely kitchen features granite counter tops, a center island, gas cook top and walk-in pantry. It also has a spacious family room with fireplace. The master suite has its own two-sided fireplace, walk-in closet and private 5pc. bath. The homes exterior was just recently painted and fresh paint in entry and driveway as well. All appliances are included. New carpet. Fully fenced backyard. The whole place is bright and sun-filled thanks to huge windows and carefully-placed lighting fixtures.
Nearby parks:
Clark Lake Park, Wilson Playfields and Soos Creek Park
Nearby Schools:
Martin Sortun Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 7/10
Meridian Middle School - 0.32 miles, 4/10
Park Orchard Elementary School - 0.97 miles, 2/10
Wacan Day Care0.23 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
158 - 0.2 miles
157 - 0.6 miles
916 - 0.7 miles
914 - 0.7 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4628226)