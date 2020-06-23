All apartments in Kent
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12518 SE 236th Ct

12518 Southeast 236th Court · No Longer Available
Location

12518 Southeast 236th Court, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Book a showing and come see the beautiful upgrades in this single family home in Kent, Washington. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a half bathroom, tiled floor entry, extensive and premium-looking Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors on main level and upstairs in hallway and bedrooms. The lovely kitchen features granite counter tops, a center island, gas cook top and walk-in pantry. It also has a spacious family room with fireplace. The master suite has its own two-sided fireplace, walk-in closet and private 5pc. bath. The homes exterior was just recently painted and fresh paint in entry and driveway as well. All appliances are included. New carpet. Fully fenced backyard. The whole place is bright and sun-filled thanks to huge windows and carefully-placed lighting fixtures.

Nearby parks:
Clark Lake Park, Wilson Playfields and Soos Creek Park

Nearby Schools:
Martin Sortun Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 7/10
Meridian Middle School - 0.32 miles, 4/10
Park Orchard Elementary School - 0.97 miles, 2/10
Wacan Day Care0.23 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
158 - 0.2 miles
157 - 0.6 miles
916 - 0.7 miles
914 - 0.7 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4628226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12518 SE 236th Ct have any available units?
12518 SE 236th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12518 SE 236th Ct have?
Some of 12518 SE 236th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12518 SE 236th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12518 SE 236th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12518 SE 236th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12518 SE 236th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 12518 SE 236th Ct offer parking?
No, 12518 SE 236th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12518 SE 236th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12518 SE 236th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12518 SE 236th Ct have a pool?
No, 12518 SE 236th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12518 SE 236th Ct have accessible units?
No, 12518 SE 236th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12518 SE 236th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12518 SE 236th Ct has units with dishwashers.
