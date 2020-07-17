12442 South East 270th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Consider yourself home in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath! Complete with 2,379 sqft of open living space, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, fireplace & large backyard. Moments from freeways for quick commuting and travel. Easy distance to local shopping, dining and entertainment. Email or call our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and notice the beauty that is this home! Soaring ceilings and the open concept great room are ideal for entertaining. The living room is anchored in a cozy corner fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and island, perfect for gatherings! A slider door allows access to the outside. Down a short hall are 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer included. The master bedroom is truly luxurious with walk-in closet and 5 piece en suite bath. Downstairs the open living room flows nicely into the fantastic kitchen. Modern white upper and gray lower cabinets with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops are a chef's dream! A conveniently located 2nd laundry comes with washer & dryer included. 3 additional bedrooms and shared hall bath complete this home! Either level can easily be used as a mother-in-law unit (ADU). The large, fenced backyard boasts an oversized deck, and shed for storage! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. A $100 landscaping fee will be added monthly.