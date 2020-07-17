All apartments in Kent
Last updated June 27 2020 at 4:31 PM

12442 South East 270th St -

12442 SE 270th St · (253) 507-4430
Location

12442 SE 270th St, Kent, WA 98030

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2379 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath! Complete with 2,379 sqft of open living space, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, fireplace & large backyard. Moments from freeways for quick commuting and travel. Easy distance to local shopping, dining and entertainment. Email or call our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and notice the beauty that is this home! Soaring ceilings and the open concept great room are ideal for entertaining. The living room is anchored in a cozy corner fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and island, perfect for gatherings! A slider door allows access to the outside. Down a short hall are 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer included. The master bedroom is truly luxurious with walk-in closet and 5 piece en suite bath. Downstairs the open living room flows nicely into the fantastic kitchen. Modern white upper and gray lower cabinets with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops are a chef's dream! A conveniently located 2nd laundry comes with washer & dryer included. 3 additional bedrooms and shared hall bath complete this home! Either level can easily be used as a mother-in-law unit (ADU). The large, fenced backyard boasts an oversized deck, and shed for storage! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. A $100 landscaping fee will be added monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12442 South East 270th St - have any available units?
12442 South East 270th St - has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12442 South East 270th St - have?
Some of 12442 South East 270th St -'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12442 South East 270th St - currently offering any rent specials?
12442 South East 270th St - is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12442 South East 270th St - pet-friendly?
Yes, 12442 South East 270th St - is pet friendly.
Does 12442 South East 270th St - offer parking?
No, 12442 South East 270th St - does not offer parking.
Does 12442 South East 270th St - have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12442 South East 270th St - offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12442 South East 270th St - have a pool?
No, 12442 South East 270th St - does not have a pool.
Does 12442 South East 270th St - have accessible units?
No, 12442 South East 270th St - does not have accessible units.
Does 12442 South East 270th St - have units with dishwashers?
No, 12442 South East 270th St - does not have units with dishwashers.
