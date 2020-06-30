All apartments in Kent
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

10517 SE 226th St

10517 Southeast 226th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10517 Southeast 226th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10517 SE 226th St Available 02/01/20 Kent 3 Bedroom Rambler - PENDING - PENDING

****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****

3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathroom
1250 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen

Appliances included:
Stove, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator

Parking: 2 car garage

Amenities: Fireplace, Fenced backyard, Patio

About the neighborhood: Close to Kent Station and Transit, bus stops and shopping

Elementary School: Park Orchard Elementary
Middle School: Meridian Middle
High School: Kentwood High

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

No pets. No smoking.

Rent: $1895.00
Security Deposit (refundable): $1595.00
Cleaning Fee (non-refundable): $300.00
Application Fee: $38/adult

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
www.rentalrain.com
Office: 253-630-0123
Agent: Susan Willadsen 206-271-9622

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2773176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

