10517 SE 226th St Available 02/01/20 Kent 3 Bedroom Rambler - PENDING - PENDING



****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****



3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathroom

1250 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Family room

Kitchen



Appliances included:

Stove, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator



Parking: 2 car garage



Amenities: Fireplace, Fenced backyard, Patio



About the neighborhood: Close to Kent Station and Transit, bus stops and shopping



Elementary School: Park Orchard Elementary

Middle School: Meridian Middle

High School: Kentwood High



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own



No pets. No smoking.



Rent: $1895.00

Security Deposit (refundable): $1595.00

Cleaning Fee (non-refundable): $300.00

Application Fee: $38/adult



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

www.rentalrain.com

Office: 253-630-0123

Agent: Susan Willadsen 206-271-9622



