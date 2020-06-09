All apartments in Kent
10024 SE 204th Street

10024 Southeast 204th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10024 Southeast 204th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10024 SE 204th Street Available 08/01/19 Kent East Hill Country home - 4 bedrooms 2 baths, Available August 1st! - Welcome home to this country home located in the city! This home is occupied so please do not enter the property without the agent with you for a private tour. The home is on a large lot with good mature plantings around it... Main floor offers a living room with a fireplace and dining room area, a lovely kitchen with great cabinet space with a breakfast nook, two bedrooms and a main bathroom. The second floor offers a TV room and two bedrooms and a second bathroom. Nice covered deck and nice yard. Two car garage with laundry hook ups and good storage. RV parking. Newer windows. The home is 1880 s/f.
The home is located off of the Benson and is close to shopping and restaurants. The property has lots of plantings so a gardener would appreciate all the projects. The home will be available August 1st to move in. Call Misty (206) 841-8527 for a tour of the property.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly (253)90-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Leasing Cell: 206-841-8527 Misty
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE2121342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

