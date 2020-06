Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

915- Wonderfully Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in Kent!! - Welcome home to this cute condo conveniently located in Kent. This 1 bedroom condo has a wood burning fireplace and a kitchen with all the appliances!

There is 1 full bath with a washer and dryer in the unit. At 641 square feet, this unit sure feels much bigger! Storage available off of your balcony with a view of beautiful evergreens.



Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent!!



This unit won't last long, so call today for a showing!



No Pets Please!



Teresa@zaran.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2482672)