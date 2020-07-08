8428 NE 147TH PL

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 Bed / 2.5 bath house for rent in Kenmore. - Great home with a fantastic floor plan and beautiful front yard, private lot.

Short distance to Moorlands Elementary School, stores & restaurants. Close to a bus line!



Features include:

-Approximately 2888 sqft

-Quality carpets & hardwood floors.

-Gorgeous cabinets with slab granite. Stainless appliances

-Great floor plan. Master bed with Master bath

-2 car garage



Pets are negotiable.

1st month + Security deposit + Last month. ( Last Month Rent negotiable with good credit)

Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more info.

Offered by WPI.



(RLNE5194129)