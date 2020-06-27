All apartments in Kenmore
7720 NE 193rd PL
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

7720 NE 193rd PL

7720 Northeast 193rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

7720 Northeast 193rd Place, Kenmore, WA 98028

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom Home!! -
Beautiful Kenmore home with spacious open floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, center island and hardwood floors. The upstairs master bedroom has a 5-piece master bath and walk-in closet. The upper level also has two additional bedrooms and W/D on the upper level. The home features a fully fenced backyard and two-car garage. Nine-month lease. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5049903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 NE 193rd PL have any available units?
7720 NE 193rd PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 NE 193rd PL have?
Some of 7720 NE 193rd PL's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 NE 193rd PL currently offering any rent specials?
7720 NE 193rd PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 NE 193rd PL pet-friendly?
No, 7720 NE 193rd PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenmore.
Does 7720 NE 193rd PL offer parking?
Yes, 7720 NE 193rd PL offers parking.
Does 7720 NE 193rd PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 NE 193rd PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 NE 193rd PL have a pool?
No, 7720 NE 193rd PL does not have a pool.
Does 7720 NE 193rd PL have accessible units?
No, 7720 NE 193rd PL does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 NE 193rd PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 7720 NE 193rd PL does not have units with dishwashers.
