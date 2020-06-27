All apartments in Kenmore
17023 72nd Avenue
17023 72nd Avenue

17023 72nd Avenue Northeast
Location

17023 72nd Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Take a closer look at this lovely 3-bedrooms (plus 1 recreational room), 3-bathrooms, single-family home on the Moorlands neighborhood in Kenmore, Washington now!

It also comes with 2-cars attached garage.

This 1,820-square-foot, single story, furnished homes interior has tile flooring, fireplace, and high vaulted ceilings.

Furniture included:
1 dining table with 8 chairs, 3 sofas, 4 sofa chairs, and T.V. set.
Paintings on the wall

The fully-furnished kitchen has a granite countertop and ready-to-use appliances such as coffee maker, toaster, microwave oven, dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator. The 3 fully-furnished bedrooms are comfortable spaces for a relaxing and stress-relieving sleep. One of its tidy bathrooms is equipped with a hot tub/Spa.

The home has a centralized A/C for climate control.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available.

Exterior includes a yard, fountain, garden, lawn, patio, and porchperfect spots for outdoor activities with the family.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The renters responsible utilities: electricity, trash, sewage, gas, water, and cable. The owner's responsible utilities: landscaping and cleaning.

This property will be available on July 17, 2019

Nearby parks: Pierce Park, Log Boom Park, and Inglemoor County Park.

Nearby Schools:
Bothell High School - 1.28 miles, 9/10
Inglemoor High School - 1.32 miles, 8/10
Arrowhead Elementary School - 1.08 miles, 7/10
Northshore Jr High School - 3.1 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
244 - 0.2 mile
234 - 0.2 mile
522 - 0.4 mile
342 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE4997020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

