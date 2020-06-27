17023 72nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Take a closer look at this lovely 3-bedrooms (plus 1 recreational room), 3-bathrooms, single-family home on the Moorlands neighborhood in Kenmore, Washington now!



It also comes with 2-cars attached garage.



This 1,820-square-foot, single story, furnished homes interior has tile flooring, fireplace, and high vaulted ceilings.



Furniture included:

1 dining table with 8 chairs, 3 sofas, 4 sofa chairs, and T.V. set.

Paintings on the wall



The fully-furnished kitchen has a granite countertop and ready-to-use appliances such as coffee maker, toaster, microwave oven, dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator. The 3 fully-furnished bedrooms are comfortable spaces for a relaxing and stress-relieving sleep. One of its tidy bathrooms is equipped with a hot tub/Spa.



The home has a centralized A/C for climate control.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available.



Exterior includes a yard, fountain, garden, lawn, patio, and porchperfect spots for outdoor activities with the family.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The renters responsible utilities: electricity, trash, sewage, gas, water, and cable. The owner's responsible utilities: landscaping and cleaning.



This property will be available on July 17, 2019



Nearby parks: Pierce Park, Log Boom Park, and Inglemoor County Park.



Nearby Schools:

Bothell High School - 1.28 miles, 9/10

Inglemoor High School - 1.32 miles, 8/10

Arrowhead Elementary School - 1.08 miles, 7/10

Northshore Jr High School - 3.1 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

244 - 0.2 mile

234 - 0.2 mile

522 - 0.4 mile

342 - 0.4 mile



(RLNE4997020)