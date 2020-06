Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Cute 2 bed 2 bath bottom unit condo in Issaquah! - You cannot miss this cute complex! Large living room and dining opens up to patio. Both bedrooms are very spacious, unit just painted! 2 parking spots included! Water, Sewer and garbage included in rent!



Unit is located just right Off of I-90 17th Exit, Near to downtown Issaquah. Couple of minutes walk to transit to catch buses to Seattle, Bellevue etc.



