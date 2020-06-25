Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

745 Everwood Drive Nw Available 07/01/19 - This luxury home is located in private Cul de Sac by prestigious neighborhood. The inviting bright kitchen includes island and hardwood flooring. The spacious open living room is filled with natural light throughout the day. Traditional dining room for entertaining and great for holidays. Large office on main. Top floor has 3 bed rooms plus rec room. Large master suite has vaulted ceiling for airy feel. It has full bath and walk-in closet. Utility room washer/dryer is located on the upper floor along with bedrooms for everyday convenience. Great location near I-90, Costco, transit station and shopping.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Application fee $ 35.00 is non-refundable and it includes credit report, residence history, and criminal background check.



