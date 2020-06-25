All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

745 Everwood Drive Nw

745 Northwest Everwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

745 Northwest Everwood Drive, Issaquah, WA 98027
Squak Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
745 Everwood Drive Nw Available 07/01/19 - This luxury home is located in private Cul de Sac by prestigious neighborhood. The inviting bright kitchen includes island and hardwood flooring. The spacious open living room is filled with natural light throughout the day. Traditional dining room for entertaining and great for holidays. Large office on main. Top floor has 3 bed rooms plus rec room. Large master suite has vaulted ceiling for airy feel. It has full bath and walk-in closet. Utility room washer/dryer is located on the upper floor along with bedrooms for everyday convenience. Great location near I-90, Costco, transit station and shopping.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Application fee $ 35.00 is non-refundable and it includes credit report, residence history, and criminal background check.

(RLNE2762897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Everwood Drive Nw have any available units?
745 Everwood Drive Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 745 Everwood Drive Nw currently offering any rent specials?
745 Everwood Drive Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Everwood Drive Nw pet-friendly?
No, 745 Everwood Drive Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 745 Everwood Drive Nw offer parking?
No, 745 Everwood Drive Nw does not offer parking.
Does 745 Everwood Drive Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 Everwood Drive Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Everwood Drive Nw have a pool?
No, 745 Everwood Drive Nw does not have a pool.
Does 745 Everwood Drive Nw have accessible units?
No, 745 Everwood Drive Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Everwood Drive Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Everwood Drive Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Everwood Drive Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Everwood Drive Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
