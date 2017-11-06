All apartments in Issaquah
601 12th Ave NW F-2

601 12th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

601 12th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA 98027
Squak Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
601 12th Ave NW F-2 Available 05/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome Quiet Peaceful Setting - Beautiful Tibbetts Creek Unit Overlooking Greenbelt. Privacy & Location! Pristine Condition, 2 Bedrooms (Each With Own Bath), Living Room W/Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen With Maple Cabinets, Hardwood Floors, Powder Room, Upstairs Laundry, Patio Off Kitchen, Deck Off Living, 2-car Tandem Garage W/Lots of Storage & Carport. Walk to Tibbetts Creek and Lake Sammamish Parks! $35 App Fee. Contact Broker by email please. No Pets.
Terms are 1st months rent due at signing.$200 extra for Water/Sewer/Garbage
This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit.
We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.
. INQUIRE ON WEBSITE AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS SENT VIA EMAIL. WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU WITHIN 24 HOURS IF THIS UNIT WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR YOU.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2195.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2375.00, Available 05/01/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible. Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

DUE TO COVID 19, THERE WILL BE NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2420275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 12th Ave NW F-2 have any available units?
601 12th Ave NW F-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 601 12th Ave NW F-2 have?
Some of 601 12th Ave NW F-2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 12th Ave NW F-2 currently offering any rent specials?
601 12th Ave NW F-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 12th Ave NW F-2 pet-friendly?
No, 601 12th Ave NW F-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 601 12th Ave NW F-2 offer parking?
Yes, 601 12th Ave NW F-2 offers parking.
Does 601 12th Ave NW F-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 12th Ave NW F-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 12th Ave NW F-2 have a pool?
No, 601 12th Ave NW F-2 does not have a pool.
Does 601 12th Ave NW F-2 have accessible units?
No, 601 12th Ave NW F-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 12th Ave NW F-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 12th Ave NW F-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 12th Ave NW F-2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 12th Ave NW F-2 does not have units with air conditioning.

