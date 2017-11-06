Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

601 12th Ave NW F-2 Available 05/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome Quiet Peaceful Setting - Beautiful Tibbetts Creek Unit Overlooking Greenbelt. Privacy & Location! Pristine Condition, 2 Bedrooms (Each With Own Bath), Living Room W/Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen With Maple Cabinets, Hardwood Floors, Powder Room, Upstairs Laundry, Patio Off Kitchen, Deck Off Living, 2-car Tandem Garage W/Lots of Storage & Carport. Walk to Tibbetts Creek and Lake Sammamish Parks! $35 App Fee. Contact Broker by email please. No Pets.

Terms are 1st months rent due at signing.$200 extra for Water/Sewer/Garbage

This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2195.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2375.00, Available 05/01/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible. Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com



DUE TO COVID 19, THERE WILL BE NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2420275)