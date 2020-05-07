501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pristine Luxury 5 Bedroom Home in Issaquah Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/1657e6107e



Come and see why everyone loves the Talus/Issaquah neighborhood! You are greeted with high ceilings and lots of natural light. You have the sitting room off to the side as you enter the home. Crown molding in the formal dining room. Spacious open layout in the kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances and granite top counters. The master suite is a 5 piece bath with a walk-in closet. 4 of the bedrooms are upstairs and 1 is downstairs and they are all very spacious bedrooms. The best part of the house that you have french doors leading into the very private backyard. Plenty of room for patio furniture and perfect for entertaining guests!



There so many things to live about this area. You have the Cougar Mountain Zoo just a few minutes away featuring endangered species, especially big cats & exotic birds. The Lake Sammamish State Park is only a 10 minute with waterfront access & boat launch, plus seasonal kayak rentals & picnicking. You will also find that the Issaquah Commons is just short distance with many shopping and dining options!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



