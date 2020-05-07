All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:02 AM

501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw

501 Wilderness Park Drive Northwest · (425) 686-9893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

501 Wilderness Park Drive Northwest, Issaquah, WA 98027
Talus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine Luxury 5 Bedroom Home in Issaquah Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/1657e6107e

Come and see why everyone loves the Talus/Issaquah neighborhood! You are greeted with high ceilings and lots of natural light. You have the sitting room off to the side as you enter the home. Crown molding in the formal dining room. Spacious open layout in the kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances and granite top counters. The master suite is a 5 piece bath with a walk-in closet. 4 of the bedrooms are upstairs and 1 is downstairs and they are all very spacious bedrooms. The best part of the house that you have french doors leading into the very private backyard. Plenty of room for patio furniture and perfect for entertaining guests!

There so many things to live about this area. You have the Cougar Mountain Zoo just a few minutes away featuring endangered species, especially big cats & exotic birds. The Lake Sammamish State Park is only a 10 minute with waterfront access & boat launch, plus seasonal kayak rentals & picnicking. You will also find that the Issaquah Commons is just short distance with many shopping and dining options!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4311471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw have any available units?
501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw have?
Some of 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw currently offering any rent specials?
501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw is pet friendly.
Does 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw offer parking?
No, 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw does not offer parking.
Does 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw have a pool?
No, 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw does not have a pool.
Does 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw have accessible units?
No, 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bentley House
2700 NW Pine Cone Dr
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity