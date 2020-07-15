All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

5000 NW Village Park Dr. #A-101

5000 Northwest Village Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Northwest Village Park Drive, Issaquah, WA 98027
Montreux

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Amazing Rambler Style 1-Bedroom Condo In Gorgeous Setting at Montreux!! - It doesn't get much more convenient or beautiful than the stunning Montreux neighborhood!! Meander up the hill through the woods to find this very unique one bedroom condo, designed like a small rambler home. There is no one living above or below you! Tons of windows, gas fireplace, covered parking, storage off back patio, private setting. Hard surface flooring throughout the home, new paint, washer and dryer in unit. Close to shopping (Issaquah or Bellevue), walking and biking trails, I-90 and I-405. Natural gas, water, garbage and sewer are all included in rent, you just pay for electricity! Live your best life in Montreux!! Pets up to 35 lbs only. This condo won't last - make an appointment to see this home today! Please park in carport #8.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $50 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Pets up to 35 lbs will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5917683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

