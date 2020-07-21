Amenities

4565 187th Place SE Available 07/20/19 Issaquah Home Private Lake Samammish Beach Club Available August 12th - Available 7/20. Situated in a private cul-de-sac, in Issaquah this spacious home boasts a beautiful open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the living and dining rooms, kitchen with breakfast bar and adjacent family room overlooking the fully fenced back yard. Fun loft area above the kitchen! Lower level has an additional two bedrooms, bonus room with fireplace, and bath. Designer colors, exposed beams, and tons of windows throughout! All appliances included. Access to Private Lake Sammamish Beach Club. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! Pets case by case. Call Chris for an appt. 425-765-7888



