Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
4565 187th Place SE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

4565 187th Place SE

4565 187th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4565 187th Place Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98027
Greenwood Point

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4565 187th Place SE Available 07/20/19 Issaquah Home Private Lake Samammish Beach Club Available August 12th - Available 7/20. Situated in a private cul-de-sac, in Issaquah this spacious home boasts a beautiful open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the living and dining rooms, kitchen with breakfast bar and adjacent family room overlooking the fully fenced back yard. Fun loft area above the kitchen! Lower level has an additional two bedrooms, bonus room with fireplace, and bath. Designer colors, exposed beams, and tons of windows throughout! All appliances included. Access to Private Lake Sammamish Beach Club. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! Pets case by case. Call Chris for an appt. 425-765-7888

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3372787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 187th Place SE have any available units?
4565 187th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 4565 187th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
4565 187th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 187th Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4565 187th Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 4565 187th Place SE offer parking?
No, 4565 187th Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 4565 187th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4565 187th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 187th Place SE have a pool?
No, 4565 187th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 4565 187th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 4565 187th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 187th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4565 187th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4565 187th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4565 187th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
