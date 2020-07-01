4532 185th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Best of Both Worlds!! This Beautiful home on the border of Bellevue and Issaquah gives you easy commutes via I-90 and exemplary Issaquah school district at the same time. Fully air-conditioned and heated it is perfect for those working in Seattle as well as the Eastside. This modern, 3 bed, spacious home with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light is the perfect rental. The entry leads into an open floorplan engulfing the living, dining and kitchen areas. Half bath and 2 large closets complete the first floor. The living room has speakers built into the ceiling and is cable and internet ready. There is a nice fireplace for cold evenings. Kitchen has all top of the line stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. The majestic stairway leads to the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The Master bedroom and other bedrooms all have ample natural light and are spacious. The 2 bedrooms connect to the balcony on the second floor through French windows. The upstairs hallway has more closets, so lots of storage. The laundry room is big enough for ironing and clothes racks and is equipped with large high quality washer and dryer. Pets welcome on case by case with additional deposit. Please contact Zarina Malik today for more information on (425) 296-6610 or email info@opalpmc.com!