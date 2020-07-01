All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 4532 185th Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
4532 185th Avenue Southeast
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

4532 185th Avenue Southeast

4532 185th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Greenwood Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4532 185th Avenue Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98027
Greenwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Best of Both Worlds!! This Beautiful home on the border of Bellevue and Issaquah gives you easy commutes via I-90 and exemplary Issaquah school district at the same time. Fully air-conditioned and heated it is perfect for those working in Seattle as well as the Eastside. This modern, 3 bed, spacious home with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light is the perfect rental. The entry leads into an open floorplan engulfing the living, dining and kitchen areas. Half bath and 2 large closets complete the first floor. The living room has speakers built into the ceiling and is cable and internet ready. There is a nice fireplace for cold evenings. Kitchen has all top of the line stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. The majestic stairway leads to the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The Master bedroom and other bedrooms all have ample natural light and are spacious. The 2 bedrooms connect to the balcony on the second floor through French windows. The upstairs hallway has more closets, so lots of storage. The laundry room is big enough for ironing and clothes racks and is equipped with large high quality washer and dryer. Pets welcome on case by case with additional deposit. Please contact Zarina Malik today for more information on (425) 296-6610 or email info@opalpmc.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 185th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
4532 185th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 4532 185th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 4532 185th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 185th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4532 185th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 185th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4532 185th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 4532 185th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 4532 185th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 4532 185th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4532 185th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 185th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 4532 185th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 4532 185th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4532 185th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 185th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4532 185th Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 185th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4532 185th Avenue Southeast has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bentley House
2700 NW Pine Cone Dr
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College