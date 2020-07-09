All apartments in Issaquah
Issaquah, WA
4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309
4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309

4406 Providence Point Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4406 Providence Point Place Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Providence Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Top floor, one bedroom in 55+ gated community - Top floor, large one bedroom in 55+ gated community is open & full of light. Updated finishes include marble, granite, maple cabinets, gas range & fireplace. Coffered ceiling & white millwork add elegance. Walk-in closet & built-in hutch add storage. AC, private deck, washer/dryer. Building features marble entry with elevator. W/S/G, cable & internet included. Community pool, hot tub, fitness, putting green, pea patch, planned activities & more!

Contact Monique Rich for details.

(253) 348-5153 moniquerich@cbbain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5773562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 have any available units?
4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 have?
Some of 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 pet-friendly?
No, 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 offer parking?
No, 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 does not offer parking.
Does 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 have a pool?
Yes, 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 has a pool.
Does 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 have accessible units?
No, 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309 has units with air conditioning.

