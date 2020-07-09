4406 Providence POint Pl S. E., #309

Amenities

Top floor, one bedroom in 55+ gated community - Top floor, large one bedroom in 55+ gated community is open & full of light. Updated finishes include marble, granite, maple cabinets, gas range & fireplace. Coffered ceiling & white millwork add elegance. Walk-in closet & built-in hutch add storage. AC, private deck, washer/dryer. Building features marble entry with elevator. W/S/G, cable & internet included. Community pool, hot tub, fitness, putting green, pea patch, planned activities & more!



Contact Monique Rich for details.



(253) 348-5153 moniquerich@cbbain.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5773562)