Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:14 AM

2883 Ne Logan St

2883 Northeast Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2883 Northeast Logan Street, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful single family Burnstead home for rent in the amazing Issaquah Highlands neighborhood and backing to Greenbelt!

Home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with 2250 Sqft of living space on a 4300 Sqft lot.

Home is east facing with an open floor plan and light throughout the day.

Family room highlighted by gas fireplace with stone surround. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, alder cabinets, birch floors, gas cooktop and center island. Stainless steel appliances including brand new Wolf Cooking Range, Maytag Dishwasher and Whirlpool french door bottom freezer refrigerator. Main floor den. Upper level has King sized master with sumptuous master bath as well as three secondary bedrooms - one is bonus room sized. Upstairs laundry with Whirlpool HE Front Loading Large Capacity Washer Dryer. Lovely private paved back yard. Large driveway to park 2 more cars in addition to attached 2 car garage. Loads of extras including Hunter Douglas blinds, central A/C, sprinkler system, electric car charger and attic storage!

Microsoft connector/shuttle to Redmond and Issaquah campuses; Minutes to I-90 and Issaquah Highlands Park & Ride; Close to numerous parks and trails; Great Issaquah schools including the highly sought after Grand Ridge Elementary School, Pacific Cascade Middle school and Issaquah High School. Walking distance to Movie Theater, Shopping, Restaurants, Cafes.

Rent is $3500/month + utilities extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2883 Ne Logan St have any available units?
2883 Ne Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2883 Ne Logan St have?
Some of 2883 Ne Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2883 Ne Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
2883 Ne Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2883 Ne Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2883 Ne Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 2883 Ne Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 2883 Ne Logan St offers parking.
Does 2883 Ne Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2883 Ne Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2883 Ne Logan St have a pool?
Yes, 2883 Ne Logan St has a pool.
Does 2883 Ne Logan St have accessible units?
No, 2883 Ne Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 2883 Ne Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2883 Ne Logan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2883 Ne Logan St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2883 Ne Logan St has units with air conditioning.
