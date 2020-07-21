2883 Ne Logan St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful single family Burnstead home for rent in the amazing Issaquah Highlands neighborhood and backing to Greenbelt!



Home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with 2250 Sqft of living space on a 4300 Sqft lot.



Home is east facing with an open floor plan and light throughout the day.



Family room highlighted by gas fireplace with stone surround. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, alder cabinets, birch floors, gas cooktop and center island. Stainless steel appliances including brand new Wolf Cooking Range, Maytag Dishwasher and Whirlpool french door bottom freezer refrigerator. Main floor den. Upper level has King sized master with sumptuous master bath as well as three secondary bedrooms - one is bonus room sized. Upstairs laundry with Whirlpool HE Front Loading Large Capacity Washer Dryer. Lovely private paved back yard. Large driveway to park 2 more cars in addition to attached 2 car garage. Loads of extras including Hunter Douglas blinds, central A/C, sprinkler system, electric car charger and attic storage!



Microsoft connector/shuttle to Redmond and Issaquah campuses; Minutes to I-90 and Issaquah Highlands Park & Ride; Close to numerous parks and trails; Great Issaquah schools including the highly sought after Grand Ridge Elementary School, Pacific Cascade Middle school and Issaquah High School. Walking distance to Movie Theater, Shopping, Restaurants, Cafes.



Rent is $3500/month + utilities extra.