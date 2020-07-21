All apartments in Issaquah
Location

2525 Northeast Larchmount Street, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
2525 NE Larchmount St. Available 07/05/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Issaquah Highlands! - Bright spacious home with great quality details throughout! Large living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace with gorgeous wood mantle and stone hearth. Chef's kitchen with center island, walk-in pantry, gas range, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage and work space. This home brings in tons of natural light with it's large windows and high ceilings. Quantum 10 Internet included (Up to 10MB download/upload speed).

Please allow 24 hours notice for a showing as home is currently occupied. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/28fq

Grand Ridge Elementary, Pacific Cascade Middle School, and Issaquah High School.

12 months minimum lease. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4980954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 NE Larchmount St. have any available units?
2525 NE Larchmount St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2525 NE Larchmount St. have?
Some of 2525 NE Larchmount St.'s amenities include stainless steel, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 NE Larchmount St. currently offering any rent specials?
2525 NE Larchmount St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 NE Larchmount St. pet-friendly?
No, 2525 NE Larchmount St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 2525 NE Larchmount St. offer parking?
No, 2525 NE Larchmount St. does not offer parking.
Does 2525 NE Larchmount St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 NE Larchmount St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 NE Larchmount St. have a pool?
No, 2525 NE Larchmount St. does not have a pool.
Does 2525 NE Larchmount St. have accessible units?
No, 2525 NE Larchmount St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 NE Larchmount St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 NE Larchmount St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 NE Larchmount St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 NE Larchmount St. does not have units with air conditioning.
