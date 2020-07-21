Amenities

2525 NE Larchmount St. Available 07/05/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Issaquah Highlands! - Bright spacious home with great quality details throughout! Large living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace with gorgeous wood mantle and stone hearth. Chef's kitchen with center island, walk-in pantry, gas range, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage and work space. This home brings in tons of natural light with it's large windows and high ceilings. Quantum 10 Internet included (Up to 10MB download/upload speed).



Please allow 24 hours notice for a showing as home is currently occupied. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/28fq



Grand Ridge Elementary, Pacific Cascade Middle School, and Issaquah High School.



12 months minimum lease. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application.



No Pets Allowed



