All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:16 AM

23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road

23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
North Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bed and 1.75 bath townhome in award winning Issaquah School District. Close to groceries, shopping. The community is great. Bus stop just few feet away for car free commute. Couple of minutes to get to I90, Highlands Park and Ride. New appliances include Samsung washer/dryer and Bosch dishwasher. Well maintained pet free/smoke free townhome. Has a 2 car tandem garage and can accommodate 3rd car in the driveway. You are close to shopping and entertainment in the Highlands, downtown Issaquah, Bellevue and Seattle. Please note there is a fee of $250 a month for water, sewer, lawn and common area maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road have any available units?
23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road have?
Some of 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road currently offering any rent specials?
23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road is pet friendly.
Does 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road offer parking?
Yes, 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road offers parking.
Does 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road have a pool?
No, 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road does not have a pool.
Does 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road have accessible units?
No, 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIssaquah 2 Bedroom Apartments
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle