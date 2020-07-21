23120 Southeast Black Nugget Road

Amenities

2 bed and 1.75 bath townhome in award winning Issaquah School District. Close to groceries, shopping. The community is great. Bus stop just few feet away for car free commute. Couple of minutes to get to I90, Highlands Park and Ride. New appliances include Samsung washer/dryer and Bosch dishwasher. Well maintained pet free/smoke free townhome. Has a 2 car tandem garage and can accommodate 3rd car in the driveway. You are close to shopping and entertainment in the Highlands, downtown Issaquah, Bellevue and Seattle. Please note there is a fee of $250 a month for water, sewer, lawn and common area maintenance.