Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
18108 Northwest Montreux Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

18108 Northwest Montreux Drive

18108 Northwest Montreux Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18108 Northwest Montreux Drive, Issaquah, WA 98027
Montreux

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegance & efficiency are artfully combined to make every day stylish & graceful in this Georgian Colonial in Montreux. Custom mill work & moldings, cathedral ceilings, wood built-ins & columns exude luxury. The kitchen features a Wolf Range & high-end Kitchenaid appliances. Main floor foyer with ultra-high ceiling sets the stage. Living, dining, kitchen, study and family rooms comprise the circular floor plan. Upstairs, you'll find the luxurious master suite w/ 5 piece master bath, and 3 generously sized bedrooms, each w/ adjoined bath. Downstairs, you have a great rec-room, additional storage and another bathroom. The beautiful yard backs onto a protected greenbelt. Built in vacuum, three-car garage.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/18108-nw-montreux-dr-issaquah-wa-98027-usa/d03aed33-3889-46a7-b83c-2ce3cdf54a16

(RLNE5630328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive have any available units?
18108 Northwest Montreux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive have?
Some of 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18108 Northwest Montreux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive offers parking.
Does 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive have a pool?
No, 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive have accessible units?
No, 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18108 Northwest Montreux Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

