18108 Northwest Montreux Drive

Elegance & efficiency are artfully combined to make every day stylish & graceful in this Georgian Colonial in Montreux. Custom mill work & moldings, cathedral ceilings, wood built-ins & columns exude luxury. The kitchen features a Wolf Range & high-end Kitchenaid appliances. Main floor foyer with ultra-high ceiling sets the stage. Living, dining, kitchen, study and family rooms comprise the circular floor plan. Upstairs, you'll find the luxurious master suite w/ 5 piece master bath, and 3 generously sized bedrooms, each w/ adjoined bath. Downstairs, you have a great rec-room, additional storage and another bathroom. The beautiful yard backs onto a protected greenbelt. Built in vacuum, three-car garage.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/18108-nw-montreux-dr-issaquah-wa-98027-usa/d03aed33-3889-46a7-b83c-2ce3cdf54a16



(RLNE5630328)