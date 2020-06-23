1768 24th Ave Ne

Amenities

Take advantage of $1000 move-in discount if you submit and application and sign a lease with us!



Impeccable, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,480-square-foot townhome in the prime location of Issaquah Highlands with Tiger Mountain views, open space, and greenbelt views! Bamboo hardwood and carpet flooring throughout main, light and bright, open concept! Vaulted master suite with walk-in plus 2nd additional closet. Lower level 3rd bedroom or office with a separate backdoor entrance. New paint, tiled entry, attached garage and driveway parking, quiet/off road, close to Central and Black Nugget parks, Grand Ridge Elementary and near Grand Ridge Plaza!



The home also boasts of the dining room and a toasty fireplace in the living room.



The lovely kitchen has a glossy granite countertop, cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use, stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave included.



Central, forced air heating in the home serves as its climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.



The exterior has a balcony, deck, and patio-- perfect for some much-needed rest and recreation with family or friends. (Kitchen, can be used for grilling/ barbecue).



Other cool amenities include access to the business center, tennis court, park, yoga studios, boxing gym, Orange Theory Fitness, grocery stores, etc. (please see www.issaquahhighlands.com for other details).



Pets are allowed. Pit bulls are not allowed by the HOA though, only small dogs. Cats are OK. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet plus $50 pet fee/month (non-refundable).



No smoking allowed on the property.



The tenant's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord's responsible utility: HOA fees.



Nearby parks: Central Park, Ashland Park, Central and Black Nugget Parks, and Grand View Park.



Nearby Schools:

Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.28 miles, 10/10

Pacific Cascade Middle School - 1



