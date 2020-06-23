All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:34 AM

1768 24th Ave Ne

1768 24th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

1768 24th Ave NE, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
Take advantage of $1000 move-in discount if you submit and application and sign a lease with us!

Impeccable, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,480-square-foot townhome in the prime location of Issaquah Highlands with Tiger Mountain views, open space, and greenbelt views! Bamboo hardwood and carpet flooring throughout main, light and bright, open concept! Vaulted master suite with walk-in plus 2nd additional closet. Lower level 3rd bedroom or office with a separate backdoor entrance. New paint, tiled entry, attached garage and driveway parking, quiet/off road, close to Central and Black Nugget parks, Grand Ridge Elementary and near Grand Ridge Plaza!

The home also boasts of the dining room and a toasty fireplace in the living room.

The lovely kitchen has a glossy granite countertop, cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use, stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave included.

Central, forced air heating in the home serves as its climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.

The exterior has a balcony, deck, and patio-- perfect for some much-needed rest and recreation with family or friends. (Kitchen, can be used for grilling/ barbecue).

Other cool amenities include access to the business center, tennis court, park, yoga studios, boxing gym, Orange Theory Fitness, grocery stores, etc. (please see www.issaquahhighlands.com for other details).

Pets are allowed. Pit bulls are not allowed by the HOA though, only small dogs. Cats are OK. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet plus $50 pet fee/month (non-refundable).

No smoking allowed on the property.

The tenant's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord's responsible utility: HOA fees.

Nearby parks: Central Park, Ashland Park, Central and Black Nugget Parks, and Grand View Park.

Nearby Schools:
Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.28 miles, 10/10
Pacific Cascade Middle School - 1

(RLNE5086788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 24th Ave Ne have any available units?
1768 24th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1768 24th Ave Ne have?
Some of 1768 24th Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 24th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1768 24th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 24th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 24th Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1768 24th Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1768 24th Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 1768 24th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1768 24th Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 24th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 1768 24th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1768 24th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 1768 24th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 24th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1768 24th Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 1768 24th Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1768 24th Ave Ne has units with air conditioning.
