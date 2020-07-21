All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 1717 11th Avenue North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1717 11th Avenue North East
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1717 11th Avenue North East

1717 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
North Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1717 11th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Get $500 move-in discount if you move-in on or before 1st of August!

Take a closer look at this homey 3-bedrooms, 2.5-bathroom single-family home on the peaceful Issaquah Highlands neighborhood in Issaquah, Washington now!

It also comes with an attached garage with 2-car parking spaces.

This 2,020-square-foot, unfurnished homes interior has polished hardwood and carpeted flooring, large windows with blinds, sliding glass doors, and a fireplace in the living room.

The nice kitchen has fine cabinetry with ample storage, a granite countertop, island, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for a relaxing and stress-relieving sleep. Its tidy bathrooms are equipped with flush toilets, two vanities, stand up sink wash, and bathtubs.

The home has a forced-air heater for climate control.

There are an in-unit washer and dryer available.

Exterior includes a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $250 non-refundable pet deposit.

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The renters responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The owner will handle HOA fees and landscaping.

This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Ashland Park, Central Park, and Vista Park.

Nearby Schools:
Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.51 miles, 10/10
Pacific Cascade Middle School - 1.01 miles, 7/10
Issaquah High School - 1.65 miles, 8/10
Issaquah Valley Elementary School - 1.52 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
554 - 0.2 miles
556 - 0.2 miles
218 - 0.2 miles
219 - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4994578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 11th Avenue North East have any available units?
1717 11th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1717 11th Avenue North East have?
Some of 1717 11th Avenue North East's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 11th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
1717 11th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 11th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 11th Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 1717 11th Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 1717 11th Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 1717 11th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 11th Avenue North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 11th Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 1717 11th Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 1717 11th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 1717 11th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 11th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 11th Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 11th Avenue North East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 11th Avenue North East has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIssaquah 2 Bedroom Apartments
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle