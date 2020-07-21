1717 11th Avenue North East

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Get $500 move-in discount if you move-in on or before 1st of August!



Take a closer look at this homey 3-bedrooms, 2.5-bathroom single-family home on the peaceful Issaquah Highlands neighborhood in Issaquah, Washington now!



It also comes with an attached garage with 2-car parking spaces.



This 2,020-square-foot, unfurnished homes interior has polished hardwood and carpeted flooring, large windows with blinds, sliding glass doors, and a fireplace in the living room.



The nice kitchen has fine cabinetry with ample storage, a granite countertop, island, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for a relaxing and stress-relieving sleep. Its tidy bathrooms are equipped with flush toilets, two vanities, stand up sink wash, and bathtubs.



The home has a forced-air heater for climate control.



There are an in-unit washer and dryer available.



Exterior includes a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $250 non-refundable pet deposit.



Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The renters responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The owner will handle HOA fees and landscaping.



This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Ashland Park, Central Park, and Vista Park.



Nearby Schools:

Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.51 miles, 10/10

Pacific Cascade Middle School - 1.01 miles, 7/10

Issaquah High School - 1.65 miles, 8/10

Issaquah Valley Elementary School - 1.52 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

554 - 0.2 miles

556 - 0.2 miles

218 - 0.2 miles

219 - 0.2 miles



(RLNE4994578)