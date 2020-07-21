1717 11th Avenue North East

Amenities
Get $500 move-in discount if you move-in on or before 1st of August!
Take a closer look at this homey 3-bedrooms, 2.5-bathroom single-family home on the peaceful Issaquah Highlands neighborhood in Issaquah, Washington now!
It also comes with an attached garage with 2-car parking spaces.
This 2,020-square-foot, unfurnished homes interior has polished hardwood and carpeted flooring, large windows with blinds, sliding glass doors, and a fireplace in the living room.
The nice kitchen has fine cabinetry with ample storage, a granite countertop, island, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for a relaxing and stress-relieving sleep. Its tidy bathrooms are equipped with flush toilets, two vanities, stand up sink wash, and bathtubs.
The home has a forced-air heater for climate control.
There are an in-unit washer and dryer available.
Exterior includes a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family.
Pets are allowed. We ask for a $250 non-refundable pet deposit.
Smoking is forbidden in the property.
The renters responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The owner will handle HOA fees and landscaping.
This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
Nearby parks: Ashland Park, Central Park, and Vista Park.
Nearby Schools:
Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.51 miles, 10/10
Pacific Cascade Middle School - 1.01 miles, 7/10
Issaquah High School - 1.65 miles, 8/10
Issaquah Valley Elementary School - 1.52 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
554 - 0.2 miles
556 - 0.2 miles
218 - 0.2 miles
219 - 0.2 miles
(RLNE4994578)