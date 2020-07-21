All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 1474 26th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1474 26th Ave NE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 4:25 PM

1474 26th Ave NE

1474 26th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1474 26th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Have you ever dreamed of a home with brand new upgrades? Then this impeccable Buchan home is for you! Its moderate layout of 4 bedrooms + den and 2.5 baths set on 2 stories is an untimely deal. Not only that, but upon entering, you will come across a Nantucket stacked stone archway. As you cruise along Buchan's pristine hickory hardwood floors, you will explore more of this home's distinct style; for example, when you peer into the kitchen, you will notice Ceaser stone slab counters, white cabinets with nickel fixtures and under lighting, and gleaming Bosch appliances. Then, you will approach the family room: there, you can spend chilly fall evenings snuggled next the stone mantled fireplace. The master bedroom is located on the second floor with a 5 piece bathroom. Outside, this home also comes with a spacious and green backyard, a perfect place for summer memories of sunbathing and running free. This house is also located minutes from I90, Central Park, Issaquah Highlands Plaza, and other features! Come by to take a look today! (Existing tenants will be moving out in August) Required documents: >12 month lease > background, criminal, credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stub > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $3500 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit per pet (pet limit 20 lbs or less) > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Required documents: >12 month lease > background, criminal, credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stub > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $3500 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit per pet (pet limit 20 lbs or less) > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1474 26th Ave NE have any available units?
1474 26th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1474 26th Ave NE have?
Some of 1474 26th Ave NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1474 26th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1474 26th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1474 26th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1474 26th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1474 26th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1474 26th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1474 26th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1474 26th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1474 26th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1474 26th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1474 26th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1474 26th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1474 26th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1474 26th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1474 26th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1474 26th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIssaquah 2 Bedroom Apartments
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle