1474 26th Ave NE

Have you ever dreamed of a home with brand new upgrades? Then this impeccable Buchan home is for you! Its moderate layout of 4 bedrooms + den and 2.5 baths set on 2 stories is an untimely deal. Not only that, but upon entering, you will come across a Nantucket stacked stone archway. As you cruise along Buchan's pristine hickory hardwood floors, you will explore more of this home's distinct style; for example, when you peer into the kitchen, you will notice Ceaser stone slab counters, white cabinets with nickel fixtures and under lighting, and gleaming Bosch appliances. Then, you will approach the family room: there, you can spend chilly fall evenings snuggled next the stone mantled fireplace. The master bedroom is located on the second floor with a 5 piece bathroom. Outside, this home also comes with a spacious and green backyard, a perfect place for summer memories of sunbathing and running free. This house is also located minutes from I90, Central Park, Issaquah Highlands Plaza, and other features! Come by to take a look today! (Existing tenants will be moving out in August) Required documents: >12 month lease > background, criminal, credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stub > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $3500 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit per pet (pet limit 20 lbs or less) > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.



