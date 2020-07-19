1414 NE Katsura Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

This beautiful two-story, four-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home is located in the Issaquah Highlands neighborhood in Issaquah, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Issaquah as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the living room and bathrooms having durable tiled flooring and one of the bedrooms has full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, custom tiled backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of extra space for storage. There is also a bonus sun roomperfect for soaking up some vitamin D while reading a book or entertaining guests. Thanks to carefully placed lighting fixtures, skylights, and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Ashland Park and Vista Park



Nearby Schools:

Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.35 miles, 10/10

Pacific Cascade Middle School - 0.78 miles, 7/10

Lakeside Montessori Highlands - 0.13 miles, unrated

Eastridge Christian School - 0.63 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

556 - 0.4 miles

555 - 0.4 miles

554 - 0.4 miles

218 - 0.4 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4571298)