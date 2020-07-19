1414 NE Katsura Street

Amenities
This beautiful two-story, four-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home is located in the Issaquah Highlands neighborhood in Issaquah, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Issaquah as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the living room and bathrooms having durable tiled flooring and one of the bedrooms has full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, custom tiled backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of extra space for storage. There is also a bonus sun roomperfect for soaking up some vitamin D while reading a book or entertaining guests. Thanks to carefully placed lighting fixtures, skylights, and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Nearby parks:
Ashland Park and Vista Park
Nearby Schools:
Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.35 miles, 10/10
Pacific Cascade Middle School - 0.78 miles, 7/10
Lakeside Montessori Highlands - 0.13 miles, unrated
Eastridge Christian School - 0.63 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
556 - 0.4 miles
555 - 0.4 miles
554 - 0.4 miles
218 - 0.4 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4571298)