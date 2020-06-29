All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1380 NE Hickory Ln

1380 Northeast Hickory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1380 Northeast Hickory Lane, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
Spacious brick and wood home in Issaquah, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Interiors feature hardwood floors, an open plan concept living room an dining room combination with recessed lighting for a relaxing ambience, and a furnished kitchen. Kitchen comes with stainless steel refrigerator, oven with range hood, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are in unit for your convenience.

Heating is via forced air.

Outside, there's a pond, and a patio where you can entertain guests, or lounge solo.

Nearby Parks: Vista Park

Nearby Bus Lines:
Issaquah Highlands Park & Ride - Bay 4 Metro Transit Routes 216, 218, 219, 554, 555, 556 0.4 miles

(RLNE5471485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 NE Hickory Ln have any available units?
1380 NE Hickory Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1380 NE Hickory Ln have?
Some of 1380 NE Hickory Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 NE Hickory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1380 NE Hickory Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 NE Hickory Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1380 NE Hickory Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 1380 NE Hickory Ln offer parking?
No, 1380 NE Hickory Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1380 NE Hickory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1380 NE Hickory Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 NE Hickory Ln have a pool?
No, 1380 NE Hickory Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1380 NE Hickory Ln have accessible units?
No, 1380 NE Hickory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 NE Hickory Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1380 NE Hickory Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 NE Hickory Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 NE Hickory Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

