1380 NE Hickory Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

Spacious brick and wood home in Issaquah, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Interiors feature hardwood floors, an open plan concept living room an dining room combination with recessed lighting for a relaxing ambience, and a furnished kitchen. Kitchen comes with stainless steel refrigerator, oven with range hood, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are in unit for your convenience.



Heating is via forced air.



Outside, there's a pond, and a patio where you can entertain guests, or lounge solo.



Nearby Parks: Vista Park



Nearby Bus Lines:

Issaquah Highlands Park & Ride - Bay 4 Metro Transit Routes 216, 218, 219, 554, 555, 556 0.4 miles



(RLNE5471485)