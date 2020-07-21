All apartments in Issaquah
1118 7th Ave NW
1118 7th Ave NW

1118 7th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1118 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA 98027
Gilman

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
coffee bar
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
bbq/grill
This beautiful two bedroom apartment is in walking distance from everything you need, from grocery stores and coffee shops to restaurants and parks. Walk over to the beautiful Salmon Run Nature Park, or hike the trails of Cougar Mountain to see breathtaking views and incredible wildlife. When youre looking to stay in, cruise over to the buildings charming outdoor terrace or game room.

Unit Amenities Include:

*

Modern Soft-close Cabinets and Drawers

*

Hardwood Floors

*

Designer Kitchen and Bathroom Fixtures

*

Floor to Ceiling Windows

Building Amenities Include:

*

Game Room and Communal Lounge

*

Fitness Center

*

Outdoor Terrace with BBQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 7th Ave NW have any available units?
1118 7th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1118 7th Ave NW have?
Some of 1118 7th Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 7th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1118 7th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 7th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1118 7th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 1118 7th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1118 7th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1118 7th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 7th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 7th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1118 7th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1118 7th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1118 7th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 7th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 7th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 7th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 7th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
