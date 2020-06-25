All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

1111 NE Park Dr

1111 Park Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Park Drive Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
parking
garage
media room
1111 NE Park Dr Available 05/01/20 Issaquah Highlands Townhome - Available May 1st. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom + bonus and 2.75 bathroom townhome. Located in the well planned Issaquah Highlands, where shopping, theater, restaurants and parks are all within walking distance! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, kitchen has sleek granite counters & stainless steel appliances. The formal living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining and have a view of the lake. Enjoy the informal family room and eat in dining area right off the kitchen. The island provides lots of prep space in this well laid out kitchen. This home has 2 master bedrooms, one on main level and & one upstairs with 5 pc master bath & walk in closet. Convenient den/exercise room on garage level. Clean and efficient gas heat and air conditioning to keep cool on those hot summer nights! Spacious two car garage! Community garden, play areas, walking trails make Sunset Walk so unique. Close to the Issaquah Highlands transit center for an easy commute into Bellevue, or to Microsoft or downtown Seattle. Located in the highly coveted Issaquah School District, with some of the best schools in the state! Quick I-90 access as well. Sorry, no pets. No smoking, thank you.

To view this beautiful home, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com

#avenueoneresidential #issaquahighlands #eastsiderentals #issaquahrentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4233828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 NE Park Dr have any available units?
1111 NE Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1111 NE Park Dr have?
Some of 1111 NE Park Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 NE Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1111 NE Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 NE Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1111 NE Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 1111 NE Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1111 NE Park Dr offers parking.
Does 1111 NE Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 NE Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 NE Park Dr have a pool?
No, 1111 NE Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1111 NE Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 1111 NE Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 NE Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 NE Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 NE Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 NE Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
