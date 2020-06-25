Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities community garden gym parking garage media room

1111 NE Park Dr Available 05/01/20 Issaquah Highlands Townhome - Available May 1st. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom + bonus and 2.75 bathroom townhome. Located in the well planned Issaquah Highlands, where shopping, theater, restaurants and parks are all within walking distance! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, kitchen has sleek granite counters & stainless steel appliances. The formal living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining and have a view of the lake. Enjoy the informal family room and eat in dining area right off the kitchen. The island provides lots of prep space in this well laid out kitchen. This home has 2 master bedrooms, one on main level and & one upstairs with 5 pc master bath & walk in closet. Convenient den/exercise room on garage level. Clean and efficient gas heat and air conditioning to keep cool on those hot summer nights! Spacious two car garage! Community garden, play areas, walking trails make Sunset Walk so unique. Close to the Issaquah Highlands transit center for an easy commute into Bellevue, or to Microsoft or downtown Seattle. Located in the highly coveted Issaquah School District, with some of the best schools in the state! Quick I-90 access as well. Sorry, no pets. No smoking, thank you.



To view this beautiful home, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com



No Pets Allowed



