All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 1011 10th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1011 10th Ave NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

1011 10th Ave NE

1011 10th Avenue Northeast · (425) 686-9893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1011 10th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 10th Ave NE · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Issaquah Townhome at the Brownstone - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1eabfa051

The Brownstone in Issaquah Highlands Townhome. Amazing neighborhood! Great room w/ gas fireplace, kitchen w/ granite slab, deco backsplash, cabs w/ soft close and under cabinet lighting. Wall Heat, Ductless HP-Mini Split and huge dining area. Upper level master suite, laundry, 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Lower level large bedroom, full bath, huge storage closet and 2 car garage.

You will find so many things that are right at your finger tips when living here! Central Park, Costco Wholesale Headquarters and Grand Ridge Park are all right around the corner. Safeway, the movie theater and some restaurants are also just a few block away. Come and see why people love the Issaquah area so much!

There is a 50.00 set up fee & monthly charge for internet that is a requirement of Issaquah Highlands that is resident responsibility on top of all utilities. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Please email lease@gpsrenting.com before you apply.

(RLNE5668089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 10th Ave NE have any available units?
1011 10th Ave NE has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 10th Ave NE have?
Some of 1011 10th Ave NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 10th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1011 10th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 10th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 10th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1011 10th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1011 10th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 1011 10th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 10th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 10th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1011 10th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1011 10th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1011 10th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 10th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 10th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 10th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 10th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1011 10th Ave NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity