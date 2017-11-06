1011 10th Ave NE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace media room internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access media room

Issaquah Townhome at the Brownstone - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1eabfa051



The Brownstone in Issaquah Highlands Townhome. Amazing neighborhood! Great room w/ gas fireplace, kitchen w/ granite slab, deco backsplash, cabs w/ soft close and under cabinet lighting. Wall Heat, Ductless HP-Mini Split and huge dining area. Upper level master suite, laundry, 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Lower level large bedroom, full bath, huge storage closet and 2 car garage.



You will find so many things that are right at your finger tips when living here! Central Park, Costco Wholesale Headquarters and Grand Ridge Park are all right around the corner. Safeway, the movie theater and some restaurants are also just a few block away. Come and see why people love the Issaquah area so much!



There is a 50.00 set up fee & monthly charge for internet that is a requirement of Issaquah Highlands that is resident responsibility on top of all utilities. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Please email lease@gpsrenting.com before you apply.



(RLNE5668089)