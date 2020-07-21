4015 Inspiration Ave E

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully Renovated 2bed/2.5bath townhome, 2 Master Bedrooms, Large Fenced Yard, Available Now In Fife! - Great Quality and Newly Renovated 2 bed 2.5 bath 1275sq.ft. townhome available now in Fife.



This home has 2 Master Bedrooms with 2 Master Baths and 2 Walk In Closets.



To schedule a viewing call or text Kevin Dares with North By Northwest Real Estate at 504.460.3595



- 2 Stories

- 2 Master Bedrooms

-1 Car Garage

- Large Gated Yard

- New Paint

- New Carpet

- Great Management



Great School District, Walking Trails and Playgrounds abound.



Total Cost of Move In are as Follows.



-$1845.00 Monthly Rent

-$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit

-$47.00 Application per applicant over 18 years of age

-Tenants responsible for all utilities

-Pets and pet deposit are determined on a case by case basis.



Call or Text Kevin with North By NorthWest Real Estate at 504.460.3595 to establish a viewing.



Applications are available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with no negative reporting, positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



(RLNE5089103)