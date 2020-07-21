4015 Inspiration Ave E

Amenities
Fully Renovated 2bed/2.5bath townhome, 2 Master Bedrooms, Large Fenced Yard, Available Now In Fife! - Great Quality and Newly Renovated 2 bed 2.5 bath 1275sq.ft. townhome available now in Fife.
This home has 2 Master Bedrooms with 2 Master Baths and 2 Walk In Closets.
To schedule a viewing call or text Kevin Dares with North By Northwest Real Estate at 504.460.3595
- 2 Stories
- 2 Master Bedrooms
-1 Car Garage
- Large Gated Yard
- New Paint
- New Carpet
- Great Management
Great School District, Walking Trails and Playgrounds abound.
Total Cost of Move In are as Follows.
-$1845.00 Monthly Rent
-$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit
-$47.00 Application per applicant over 18 years of age
-Tenants responsible for all utilities
-Pets and pet deposit are determined on a case by case basis.
Call or Text Kevin with North By NorthWest Real Estate at 504.460.3595 to establish a viewing.
Applications are available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with no negative reporting, positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.
(RLNE5089103)