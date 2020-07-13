All apartments in Fife
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:57 PM

Pointe East

Open Now until 6pm
2524 62nd Ave E · (253) 201-0439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$99 deposit to anyone who looks and leases.
Location

2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2618-2618B · Avail. Jul 22

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 2510-2510B · Avail. Aug 20

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2518-2518D · Avail. Aug 20

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 973 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe East.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
garage
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
online portal
Welcome to your new home at Pointe East Apartments in Fife, Nestled in the heart of Fife, Pointe East Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Fife views or a night out on the town, Pointe East Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want. We offer pet-friendly, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Fife's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Check out our photo galleryand see for yourself why Pointe East Apartments should be your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
rent: $35
Parking Details: Surface lot: $25/month. Contact the Leasing Office for more information. Parking Lot.
Storage Details: All of our apartments come with additional storage on the balconies and patios. Extra storage is also available for a small monthly fee.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pointe East have any available units?
Pointe East has 3 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pointe East have?
Some of Pointe East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe East currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe East is offering the following rent specials: $99 deposit to anyone who looks and leases.
Is Pointe East pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe East is pet friendly.
Does Pointe East offer parking?
Yes, Pointe East offers parking.
Does Pointe East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pointe East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe East have a pool?
No, Pointe East does not have a pool.
Does Pointe East have accessible units?
Yes, Pointe East has accessible units.
Does Pointe East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe East has units with dishwashers.
Does Pointe East have units with air conditioning?
No, Pointe East does not have units with air conditioning.

