Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking garage guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill online portal

Welcome to your new home at Pointe East Apartments in Fife, Nestled in the heart of Fife, Pointe East Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Fife views or a night out on the town, Pointe East Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want. We offer pet-friendly, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Fife's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Check out our photo galleryand see for yourself why Pointe East Apartments should be your next home!