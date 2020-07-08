908 Sw 344th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in a quiet upscale neighborhood. Prime location to all commutes I-5 N/S & HWY 167 and all major retail stores. This home is updated throughout and offers 4bd 2.5bath, real hardwood floors, shed for plenty of storage and a good size private landscaped backyard to call this your perfect home! Move in funds required : First month's rent and security deposit due at signing. Non-refundable application fee of $45 per adult over 18. We do a background check for criminal & financial. Income must be 3X rent, good rental history, 700+ credit score & No prior evictions . Tenant pays for all utilities electric/gas/water/sewer. tenant pays all utilities gas/electric/water/sewer