Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:06 AM

908 Sw 344th Pl

908 Southwest 344th Place · No Longer Available
Location

908 Southwest 344th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a quiet upscale neighborhood. Prime location to all commutes I-5 N/S & HWY 167 and all major retail stores. This home is updated throughout and offers 4bd 2.5bath, real hardwood floors, shed for plenty of storage and a good size private landscaped backyard to call this your perfect home! Move in funds required : First month's rent and security deposit due at signing. Non-refundable application fee of $45 per adult over 18. We do a background check for criminal & financial. Income must be 3X rent, good rental history, 700+ credit score & No prior evictions . Tenant pays for all utilities electric/gas/water/sewer. tenant pays all utilities gas/electric/water/sewer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Sw 344th Pl have any available units?
908 Sw 344th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Sw 344th Pl have?
Some of 908 Sw 344th Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Sw 344th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
908 Sw 344th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Sw 344th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Sw 344th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 908 Sw 344th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 908 Sw 344th Pl offers parking.
Does 908 Sw 344th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Sw 344th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Sw 344th Pl have a pool?
No, 908 Sw 344th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 908 Sw 344th Pl have accessible units?
No, 908 Sw 344th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Sw 344th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Sw 344th Pl has units with dishwashers.

