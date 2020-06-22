Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

5016 SW 325th Place Available 07/07/20 Federal way tri-level home, 3 bed 2.5 bath,2 car garage, ready for move in July 7th! - Welcome home, this light and bright tri-level home, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms corner lot in this wonderful mature community. The main floor with vaulted ceilings and open feeling. Dining room with pergo flooring. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, a lot of cabinets and nice appliances and a breakfast nook with slider to a nice deck. Downstairs offers a recreation room with fireplace and slider to a patio area, a power room, half bath, and laundry room. Upstairs has the master suite with vaulted ceilings and a 3/4 bathroom, off the hall is two more smaller bedrooms and a full bathroom with skylight. The home has a nice shed and two car garage, parking for two vehicles in the driveway. New vinyl windows are on order and due to be installed in July. Sprinkler system is being updated and repair for use to help keep this large corner lot grass and landscaping nice and green. If you are interested in this home please call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



