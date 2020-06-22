All apartments in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA
5016 SW 325th Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5016 SW 325th Place

5016 Southwest 325th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Southwest 325th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
5016 SW 325th Place Available 07/07/20 Federal way tri-level home, 3 bed 2.5 bath,2 car garage, ready for move in July 7th! - Welcome home, this light and bright tri-level home, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms corner lot in this wonderful mature community. The main floor with vaulted ceilings and open feeling. Dining room with pergo flooring. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, a lot of cabinets and nice appliances and a breakfast nook with slider to a nice deck. Downstairs offers a recreation room with fireplace and slider to a patio area, a power room, half bath, and laundry room. Upstairs has the master suite with vaulted ceilings and a 3/4 bathroom, off the hall is two more smaller bedrooms and a full bathroom with skylight. The home has a nice shed and two car garage, parking for two vehicles in the driveway. New vinyl windows are on order and due to be installed in July. Sprinkler system is being updated and repair for use to help keep this large corner lot grass and landscaping nice and green. If you are interested in this home please call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5848996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 SW 325th Place have any available units?
5016 SW 325th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 SW 325th Place have?
Some of 5016 SW 325th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 SW 325th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5016 SW 325th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 SW 325th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5016 SW 325th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 5016 SW 325th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5016 SW 325th Place does offer parking.
Does 5016 SW 325th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 SW 325th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 SW 325th Place have a pool?
No, 5016 SW 325th Place does not have a pool.
Does 5016 SW 325th Place have accessible units?
No, 5016 SW 325th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 SW 325th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 SW 325th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
