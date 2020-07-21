34811 8th Pl SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PENDING APPLICATION-Light and bright 3 bedroom in Campus Highlands - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Campus Highlands. Updated kitchen with slab granite countertops, tile backsplash, a huge island with cabinets, eating bar, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors in kitchen, eating nook and family room. Family room has lots of windows for natural light and a gas burning fireplace. Large formal dining room and adjacent living room. Second floor has a master bedroom with an updated 5 piece master bathroom and large walk in closet plus 2 more secondary bedrooms. The fully fenced private backyard is great for entertaining. Home is in a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near the aquatic center, parks, schools, shopping and restaurants.



Sorry no smoking. Pets are case by case with extra deposit. Please call Kymberlee to schedule your showing 206-498-9980.



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.com for more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.



(RLNE5153860)