Last updated October 4 2019

34811 8th Pl SW

34811 8th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

34811 8th Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PENDING APPLICATION-Light and bright 3 bedroom in Campus Highlands - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Campus Highlands. Updated kitchen with slab granite countertops, tile backsplash, a huge island with cabinets, eating bar, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors in kitchen, eating nook and family room. Family room has lots of windows for natural light and a gas burning fireplace. Large formal dining room and adjacent living room. Second floor has a master bedroom with an updated 5 piece master bathroom and large walk in closet plus 2 more secondary bedrooms. The fully fenced private backyard is great for entertaining. Home is in a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near the aquatic center, parks, schools, shopping and restaurants.

Sorry no smoking. Pets are case by case with extra deposit. Please call Kymberlee to schedule your showing 206-498-9980.

WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.

(RLNE5153860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34811 8th Pl SW have any available units?
34811 8th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 34811 8th Pl SW have?
Some of 34811 8th Pl SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34811 8th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
34811 8th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34811 8th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 34811 8th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 34811 8th Pl SW offer parking?
No, 34811 8th Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 34811 8th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34811 8th Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34811 8th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 34811 8th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 34811 8th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 34811 8th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 34811 8th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 34811 8th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
