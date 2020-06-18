33036 42nd Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Open and Bright 3 Bed 2 Bath Newer Home with Convenient Location for Commuting - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Quadrant-built 2007 home has 2,446 square feet of living space, and is just minutes from Highway 18/I-5 in Federal Way. Open and spacious, it features a formal living and dining room; family room with gas fireplace off the kitchen which has an island and pantry. Utility room includes washer and dryer and shelving for storage.The master suite (upstairs) includes a sitting area, walk-in closets, en-suite with double sinks and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms share another full bath, and there is a bonus room at the upstairs landing. Two car garage with electronic openers. Please note the no pet and no smoking policy. Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance for the term of tenancy. Rental application fee is $40 per person, 18 years of age and older. This home is also apart of an HOA and the rules and regulations for the HOA must be reviewed and followed.



Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit (same as monthly rental amount).



Please contact Byron Hiller at 206-212-2244 or by email bhiller@cbdanforth.com with any questions or for setting up a showing of this property.



