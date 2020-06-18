All apartments in Federal Way
33036 42nd Avenue S
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

33036 42nd Avenue S

33036 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Federal Way
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Cheap Places
Location

33036 42nd Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open and Bright 3 Bed 2 Bath Newer Home with Convenient Location for Commuting - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Quadrant-built 2007 home has 2,446 square feet of living space, and is just minutes from Highway 18/I-5 in Federal Way. Open and spacious, it features a formal living and dining room; family room with gas fireplace off the kitchen which has an island and pantry. Utility room includes washer and dryer and shelving for storage.The master suite (upstairs) includes a sitting area, walk-in closets, en-suite with double sinks and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms share another full bath, and there is a bonus room at the upstairs landing. Two car garage with electronic openers. Please note the no pet and no smoking policy. Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance for the term of tenancy. Rental application fee is $40 per person, 18 years of age and older. This home is also apart of an HOA and the rules and regulations for the HOA must be reviewed and followed.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit (same as monthly rental amount).

Please contact Byron Hiller at 206-212-2244 or by email bhiller@cbdanforth.com with any questions or for setting up a showing of this property.

(RLNE4987877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33036 42nd Avenue S have any available units?
33036 42nd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 33036 42nd Avenue S have?
Some of 33036 42nd Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33036 42nd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
33036 42nd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33036 42nd Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 33036 42nd Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 33036 42nd Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 33036 42nd Avenue S offers parking.
Does 33036 42nd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33036 42nd Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33036 42nd Avenue S have a pool?
No, 33036 42nd Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 33036 42nd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 33036 42nd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 33036 42nd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 33036 42nd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
