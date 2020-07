Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

32904 2nd Place SW Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom Federal Way Home! - This home sits in a very quiet neighborhood on a large corner lot. Brand new flooring throughout the home gives it an updated feel, and the separate family and living rooms maximize use of the space. Outside there is a large deck in the fully fenced backyard, perfect for cookouts and entertaining.



Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit.



- Attached 2 Stall Garage



- W/D Included



- Freezer in Garage



Kimberly@Havenrent.com



#1045



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5008959)