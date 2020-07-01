All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

32323 4th Place South Unit O8

32323 4th Pl S · No Longer Available
Location

32323 4th Pl S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This bright, corner unit, second-floor condominium home property rental is located in a private, quiet neighborhood in Federal Way.

Features include:
3 bedrooms (including a master suite) and 2 bathrooms
Assigned parking in front of the unit (140-141)
Updated kitchen with new appliances (stove, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator), flooring, and tile backsplash.
In-unit washer and dryer
Laminate wood flooring
Baseboard electric heating; thermostat control in each room
Spacious hallway storage closet
Private deck balcony, view of trees/greenbelt
Sport court, pool, cabana available located in development
Extremely quiet and walkable neighborhood, close to bus lines, major shopping centers, parks, and transit center/freeway access
Pets negotiable; 25-pound weight limit per HOA regulations with a $500 pet deposit/pet

Smoking is prohibited; HOA rules must be followed. Tenant is responsible for electricity costs; (+$100 for water, trash, sewage). HOA move-in fees included in rent.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uX86XDqTip7

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Celebration Park, Mirror Lake Park, and French Lake Park.

Bus lines:
179 - 0.2 mile
187 - 0.2 mile
181 - 0.2 mile
197 - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5666041)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 have any available units?
32323 4th Place South Unit O8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 have?
Some of 32323 4th Place South Unit O8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 currently offering any rent specials?
32323 4th Place South Unit O8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 is pet friendly.
Does 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 offer parking?
Yes, 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 offers parking.
Does 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 have a pool?
Yes, 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 has a pool.
Does 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 have accessible units?
No, 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 does not have accessible units.
Does 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32323 4th Place South Unit O8 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
