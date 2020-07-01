32323 4th Place South Unit O8

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
This bright, corner unit, second-floor condominium home property rental is located in a private, quiet neighborhood in Federal Way.
Features include:
3 bedrooms (including a master suite) and 2 bathrooms
Assigned parking in front of the unit (140-141)
Updated kitchen with new appliances (stove, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator), flooring, and tile backsplash.
In-unit washer and dryer
Laminate wood flooring
Baseboard electric heating; thermostat control in each room
Spacious hallway storage closet
Private deck balcony, view of trees/greenbelt
Sport court, pool, cabana available located in development
Extremely quiet and walkable neighborhood, close to bus lines, major shopping centers, parks, and transit center/freeway access
Pets negotiable; 25-pound weight limit per HOA regulations with a $500 pet deposit/pet
Smoking is prohibited; HOA rules must be followed. Tenant is responsible for electricity costs; (+$100 for water, trash, sewage). HOA move-in fees included in rent.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uX86XDqTip7
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Celebration Park, Mirror Lake Park, and French Lake Park.
Bus lines:
179 - 0.2 mile
187 - 0.2 mile
181 - 0.2 mile
197 - 0.2 mile
