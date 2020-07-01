32323 4th Place South Unit O8

Amenities

This bright, corner unit, second-floor condominium home property rental is located in a private, quiet neighborhood in Federal Way.



Features include:

3 bedrooms (including a master suite) and 2 bathrooms

Assigned parking in front of the unit (140-141)

Updated kitchen with new appliances (stove, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator), flooring, and tile backsplash.

In-unit washer and dryer

Laminate wood flooring

Baseboard electric heating; thermostat control in each room

Spacious hallway storage closet

Private deck balcony, view of trees/greenbelt

Sport court, pool, cabana available located in development

Extremely quiet and walkable neighborhood, close to bus lines, major shopping centers, parks, and transit center/freeway access

Pets negotiable; 25-pound weight limit per HOA regulations with a $500 pet deposit/pet



Smoking is prohibited; HOA rules must be followed. Tenant is responsible for electricity costs; (+$100 for water, trash, sewage). HOA move-in fees included in rent.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uX86XDqTip7



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Celebration Park, Mirror Lake Park, and French Lake Park.



Bus lines:

179 - 0.2 mile

187 - 0.2 mile

181 - 0.2 mile

197 - 0.2 mile



