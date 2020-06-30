All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

31720 47th Lane SW #D

31720 47th Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

31720 47th Lane Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
289- Smoke Tree Condo. 2BD-2BA, W/S/G Included!! - Large condo at Smoke Tree Condominiums in Federal Way. Two bedroom condo has vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. All new appliances have been installed throughout. Counters have been resurfaced! Large windows, with your own private patio, great for BBQing in the summer and a one car garage. Community pool to enjoy in the summer time. All landscaping is included.

Water/Sewer/Garbage are Included!!

Pets are negotiable.

marissa@zaran.com

(RLNE3242834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31720 47th Lane SW #D have any available units?
31720 47th Lane SW #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 31720 47th Lane SW #D have?
Some of 31720 47th Lane SW #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31720 47th Lane SW #D currently offering any rent specials?
31720 47th Lane SW #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31720 47th Lane SW #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 31720 47th Lane SW #D is pet friendly.
Does 31720 47th Lane SW #D offer parking?
Yes, 31720 47th Lane SW #D offers parking.
Does 31720 47th Lane SW #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31720 47th Lane SW #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31720 47th Lane SW #D have a pool?
Yes, 31720 47th Lane SW #D has a pool.
Does 31720 47th Lane SW #D have accessible units?
No, 31720 47th Lane SW #D does not have accessible units.
Does 31720 47th Lane SW #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 31720 47th Lane SW #D does not have units with dishwashers.

