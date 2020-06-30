31720 47th Lane SW #D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

289- Smoke Tree Condo. 2BD-2BA, W/S/G Included!! - Large condo at Smoke Tree Condominiums in Federal Way. Two bedroom condo has vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. All new appliances have been installed throughout. Counters have been resurfaced! Large windows, with your own private patio, great for BBQing in the summer and a one car garage. Community pool to enjoy in the summer time. All landscaping is included.



Water/Sewer/Garbage are Included!!



Pets are negotiable.



marissa@zaran.com



(RLNE3242834)