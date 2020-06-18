29530 2nd Pl SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool table fireplace

Gorgeous Home in Secluded Neighborhood! - **Application Pending***



This home is located within walking distance of the Redondo Boardwalk, and sits on a shy half acre that is professionally landscaped. Whether you are entertaining outside on the wrap-around balcony, or inside with the vaulted ceilings and open layout between living room to dining and kitchen, this home is sure to impress. Featuring wood flooring throughout the main level, as well as a lower level with rec-room including pool table, this is a must-see.



- Bonus Office



- 3 stall Garage



- Double Sided gas Fireplace



- Professional Landscaping



- Washer/Dryer Included



Dustin@HavenRent.com



#852



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4337911)