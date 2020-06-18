All apartments in Federal Way
29530 2nd Pl SW
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

29530 2nd Pl SW

29530 2nd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

29530 2nd Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Gorgeous Home in Secluded Neighborhood! - **Application Pending***

This home is located within walking distance of the Redondo Boardwalk, and sits on a shy half acre that is professionally landscaped. Whether you are entertaining outside on the wrap-around balcony, or inside with the vaulted ceilings and open layout between living room to dining and kitchen, this home is sure to impress. Featuring wood flooring throughout the main level, as well as a lower level with rec-room including pool table, this is a must-see.

- Bonus Office

- 3 stall Garage

- Double Sided gas Fireplace

- Professional Landscaping

- Washer/Dryer Included

Dustin@HavenRent.com

#852

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4337911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29530 2nd Pl SW have any available units?
29530 2nd Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 29530 2nd Pl SW have?
Some of 29530 2nd Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29530 2nd Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
29530 2nd Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29530 2nd Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 29530 2nd Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 29530 2nd Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 29530 2nd Pl SW offers parking.
Does 29530 2nd Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29530 2nd Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29530 2nd Pl SW have a pool?
No, 29530 2nd Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 29530 2nd Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 29530 2nd Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 29530 2nd Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 29530 2nd Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
