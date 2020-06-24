All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

2519 S 288th St

2519 South 288th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2519 South 288th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Four Bedroom House with 0.4 Acre Yard, Garage, and Washer/Dryer.

This multi-level home features four bedrooms, one office room/den, fully remodeled one and a half bathrooms, gas furnace, a fully equipped kitchen that includes custom made stove and oven, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher), garbage disposal, and beautiful granite counters and backsplash.

Hardwood flooring in the bedrooms, laminate in bathrooms, and linoleum in the kitchen. Stunning vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace and arched/beamed ceiling.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4549408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 S 288th St have any available units?
2519 S 288th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 S 288th St have?
Some of 2519 S 288th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 S 288th St currently offering any rent specials?
2519 S 288th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 S 288th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 S 288th St is pet friendly.
Does 2519 S 288th St offer parking?
Yes, 2519 S 288th St offers parking.
Does 2519 S 288th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 S 288th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 S 288th St have a pool?
No, 2519 S 288th St does not have a pool.
Does 2519 S 288th St have accessible units?
No, 2519 S 288th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 S 288th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 S 288th St has units with dishwashers.
