2519 S 288th St

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Four Bedroom House with 0.4 Acre Yard, Garage, and Washer/Dryer.



This multi-level home features four bedrooms, one office room/den, fully remodeled one and a half bathrooms, gas furnace, a fully equipped kitchen that includes custom made stove and oven, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher), garbage disposal, and beautiful granite counters and backsplash.



Hardwood flooring in the bedrooms, laminate in bathrooms, and linoleum in the kitchen. Stunning vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace and arched/beamed ceiling.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

No pets allowed

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



