Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2055 S 368th Place

2055 South 368th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2055 South 368th Place, Federal Way, WA 98003
Lakeland South

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Townhome - Dual Master Bedrooms and Convenient Location - Total Property Management's Federal Way Townhome!

Welcome Home - This clean and bright townhome is filled with natural light! Main floor living includes an open concept living room with eating space off of the kitchen and a private balcony overlooking the green common area of the Regency Ridge Condominiums. Upstairs you have two generously sized bedrooms w/ their own full bathrooms! The master suite has a large walk in closet and more. There is no lack of windows here! Keep your car warm in the attached garage or park in the driveway for quick in and out access. Quick access to i5, hwy 18, and shopping.Please call/text the listing agent to schedule a tour - emails will be responded to in a timely fashion.

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/fLS9PSUVMUY

Chase Peart W/ Total Property Management- 253-230-7812

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 S 368th Place have any available units?
2055 S 368th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 2055 S 368th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2055 S 368th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 S 368th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2055 S 368th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 2055 S 368th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2055 S 368th Place offers parking.
Does 2055 S 368th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 S 368th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 S 368th Place have a pool?
No, 2055 S 368th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2055 S 368th Place have accessible units?
No, 2055 S 368th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 S 368th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2055 S 368th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2055 S 368th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2055 S 368th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

